'NCIS: LA' Sneak Peek: Kensi and Deeks Adorably Squabble Over Baby Stuff (Exclusive)

Kensi and Deeks have babies on the brain.

Since season 11, the NCIS: LA couple have been toying with the idea of starting a family but haven't actually made any headway on it. In the second of two back-to-back episodes airing this Sunday, they finally take a leap of faith as they inch closer to expanding their brood.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the episode, titled "Raising the Dead," Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) adorably squabble over the responsibilities and financial headaches that come with welcoming a baby into the family, and well, it's much-needed levity for the high-stakes, life-or-death situation Kensi will later find herself in.

"If we're going to go down the infertility road, I just think...," Deeks begins to say before she cuts him off.

"Fertility," Kensi corrects him. "Not the infertility road, the fertility road. Gotta think positive because we're having a baby!"

"I know we're having a baby. I'm just saying if we could have a budget would be amazing because having a baby this way gets really expensive really fast," he argues.

"I understand that. I think we have to do whatever it takes, even if it means going into debt," Kensi says with a smile, before walking into HQ. Alarm bells immediately go off in Deeks' head. "We're about to go into debt for a house. This is so much more important than that. It'll make our lives richer, more fulfilled. We'll have more fun. It'll bring us closer. A kid will literally define our lives, so yeah... debt."

But just the thought of going into the red worries Deeks.

"Can we have a budget for the debt then? I just want to know how deep into this black hole of bankruptcy we're willing to descend," he says, pointing out that they're not exactly equipped for financial success with the bar "bleeding money" and the new house.

Just as Kensi and Deeks are about to have a real talk about how a baby may put a dent into their finances, they get woefully interrupted by an important call Kensi receives. Saved by the ringtone.

Here is the official episode description: "In order to get intel on a matter of national security, Kensi must come face-to-face with a sociopath who has been obsessed with her since she put him in jail years ago. Also, though Eric is desperate to keep Kensi safe, he is forced to leave NCIS."

NCIS: LA airs back-to-back episodes Sunday, Dec. 6 starting 9:30 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on CBS. For more on the series, watch the video below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.