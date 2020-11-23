Nelly Performs at 2020 AMAs One Night Before 'Dancing With the Stars' Finale

It's gettin' hot in herre, because Nelly just took the stage at the 2020 American Music Awards!

The 46-year-old rapper, joined by City Spud, performed his classic hits "Country Grammar," "E.I." and "Ride Wit Me" on Sunday, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Nelly's appearance at the AMAs comes just one night before the season 29 finale of Dancing With the Stars. He and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, made it into the Top Four, along with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber.

Nelly and Daniella will be performing two routines Monday night. First, they'll repeat their Samba to "Rhythm of the Night" by DeBarge, then dance a Freestyle to "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion and "Hypnotize" by The Notorious B.I.G. Additionally, Nelly will take the stage to perform a medley of his greatest hits, as Daniella dances with her husband, fellow DWTS pro Pasha Pashkov.

Speaking with ET last week, Nelly explained how he's been able to balance it all -- DWTS rehearsals and the AMAs -- in such a short amount of time.

"There's no extra pressure. That's definitely Nelly's comfort zone, I could do that in my sleep," he said of his musical performances. "For DWTS, I don't know quite yet which songs I'mma do, we're still figuring that out, but we're definitely gonna Nelly it up."

"And hopefully I can get a lot of great energy from these pros and a lot of the dancers to help me out," he added. "We'll see if we can have a fun three minutes and some change."

