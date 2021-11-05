NeNe Leakes and More Bravo Celebs React to Porsha Williams' Engagement to Her 'RHOA' Co-Star's Ex

On Monday, Porsha confirmed her romance with Simon on Instagram, and he then revealed that he already popped the question after a month of dating. Porsha stressed that their romance is completely unrelated to Falynn and Simon's divorce, and noted that she and Falynn are "not friends" -- despite Falynn being introduced to the RHOA cast on the fourth episode of the most recent season as Porsha's friend.

Porsha has turned off the comments on her Instagram post. Not surprisingly, a few Bravo stars had reactions to the shocking turn of events, including former RHOA star NeNe Leakes.

"I didn't watch the show! So this the man that was on the show wit that girl?!?! Oh sh** 😳 😳 now i see what y'all saying! OUCH," Leakes tweeted.

But she later softened her stance, tweeting, "Reading is fundamental. I posted a comment and didn't really read. I just saw love and relationship then posted. You have to keep it real as a friend, it looks strange but i don't know any details."

RHOA's Kenya Moore appeared to react by tweeting a video of Nicki Minaj exclaiming, "Did I lie? Did I lie?"

Married to Medicine's Dr. Contessa Metcalfe Instagrammed, "Reevaluating ALLLLL my friendships."

Meanwhile, in Simon's Instagram post about the surprise romance on Monday, he showed off the massive engagement ring he gave Porsha. Ajay Anan, CEO of Rare Carat, tells ET that it appears the ring is set with an approximately 12 carat emerald-shaped diamond center stone, and that the band is made of white gold or platinum and encircled with small round accent diamonds.

"All said and done, taking into account an excellent cut, this ring probably cost around $750,000 depending on its exact specs," Anan estimates.

On Monday, Porsha said she and Simon were "crazy in love" and that her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley -- with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter, Pilar -- is supportive of her new relationship.

"I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January," she wrote in part. "I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."

As for Simon, he shared that he knew he wanted to get married again after his split from Falynn, but "did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon."

"I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some," he wrote. "We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there - happiness. So when I asked...she said yes. That is ALL that mattered."