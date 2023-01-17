NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt Shows Off 100-lb Weight Loss After Stroke

NeNe Leakes' son, Brentt Leakes, is prioritizing his health in 2023. The 23-year-old took to Instagram to share the results of his 100-pound weight loss.

"Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown," Brentt captioned pics of his new, trim frame.

He also shared an image of himself prior to the weight loss alongside a pic of how he looks now.

NeNe's longtime pal, Marlo Hampton, commented on the post, "Auntie nephew looking 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Brentt's slim-down comes after the son of NeNe and the late Gregg Leakes suffered a stroke in September.

At the time, NeNe said that the doctors were not sure what exactly caused the medical episodes. According to NeNe, it was unclear if he had COVID and was unaware, or if it was triggered by an underlying condition. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum said that drug use or drinking did not play a factor, as he did not do either.

"It was very scary," she said late last year. "I don't even want to go into details of what happened and how I found out, and what condition he was in. Obviously, a stroke is a very serious thing, and so, he's struggling with speaking."

She added at the time, "They're thinking that maybe Brentt was born with some sort of disease or, or something with his heart since he was a kid, and it just never showed up until now."

NeNe also addressed concerns that Brentt's condition was related to his weight.

"So many people keep asking me about his weight," she said in her Instagram Story post in October. "I'm like, he's not as big as -- I don't think -- as people think he is. He's a super tall guy and the doctors say that it's not that, either. So, this is something else that we're dealing with, that the doctors don't even know yet. So, I don't know. I will just keep praying that we find the cause, because once we find the cause, we're able to treat the cause and, obviously, that's what we want to do."

In addition to Brentt, NeNe is also the mother of 32-year-old Bryson from a previous relationship.