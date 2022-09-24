Netflix Reveals 'Dead to Me' Final Season Premiere Date: Watch the Teaser

Jen and Judy are back, and it's for the last "f**king" time. Netflix's favorite foul-mouthed duo return in the first teaser for the final season of the dark comedy Dead to Me, which the streamer released during the Tudum fan event on Saturday.

Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden star in the twisty half-hour series from creator Liz Feldman, with the latter introducing the teaser for fans to enjoy.

The video begins by rehashing the events of the previous two seasons, taking fans back to the beginning when Jen (Applegate) met Judy (Cardellini) after her husband was killed in a hit and run. The montage continues, showing Jen killing Judy's douchey ex-fiance attorney Steve (Marsden), the pair attempting to hide his body, and the entrance of Steve's "semi-identical" twin brother, Ben (also Marsden). As Judy reads a letter left for her by the mother of two, Jen confesses to Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) that she, alone, killed Steve and buried the body, alone.

"I know you think that you're the reason for all our problems, but they existed long before we met," Jen's voiceover recites as the video replays the last few moments of season two, showing the violent car crash at the stop sign Jen successfully campaigned for -- the irony -- by a drunk Ben, who sped away from the scene after T-boning Jen's car.

The video ends with a brief glimpse at the aftermath of the crash: Jen and Judy are in the hospital and -- in their usual charismatic manner -- asking a nearby nurse to "please get the f**king doctor."

Even though season 2 of the Netflix drama seemed to have Jen and Judy finally get Steve off their backs for good, the show ended leaving fans with more questions than answers.

Will the hiker's dog seen digging something up at the foot of the tree with the hand-carved heart, indicating where Steve's body was buried, force Detective Perez to reopen Steve's case? What was the important phone call that Ben received and where was he going in a drunken stupor, leading him to drunkenly hit Jen's car? We also saw Jen's eldest son, Charlie (Sam McCarthy), discover his mother's confession letter addressed to Judy -- did he read it?

"I don’t want to say too much just because in terms of what you are left to feel and think and wonder is a really individual experience and I certainly wouldn’t want to color that for anybody," she said. "But I think with any big finale, there should be an element of like, 'Wait, wait, wait... what?' So we were definitely going for a little bit of 'Wait, wait, wait... what?'"

"We’re dealing with a lot of things throughout the season and we wanted to find a powerful way to show not tell a completion or a full-circleness to some of those things. And we felt like this was a good way to do it," she explained. "There’s obviously a motif running through the show with cars and with crashes, so that was what led us there. But all stories that we tell on this show, we’re always aiming to subvert your expectations and to surprise you and to delight you. Surprise and delight really color a lot of that. That's what we’re going for. I felt, when this was pitched, it satisfied those things really well. It was really surprising, and there’s an element to it that is really exciting and a little scary and certainly shocking. You always want to leave threads dangling so that you have something to answer in season 3, and also hopefully you’re enticing your network or your streaming platform to keep the story going for another season."

Fans can hope to find some answers when Dead to Me's final season premieres on Nov. 17.