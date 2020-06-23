Netflix's 'The Baby-Sitters Club' First Look: Meet Jessi Ramsey and Mallory Pike (Exclusive)

The new Baby-Sitters Club is almost here -- and it’s time to meet two of the junior members: Jessi Ramsey and Mallory Pike.

ET exclusively premieres the first look at young actresses Anais Lee (The Sun Is Also a Star) as Jessi and newcomer Vivian Watson as Mallory, who both make their BSC debuts in the second half of Netflix’s upcoming reboot.

In the photo, Jessi and Mallory are seen wearing green Camp Moosehead hoodie sweatshirts and appear to have quizzical expressions on their faces. What could they be concerned about?

Vivian Watson (left) and Anais Lee play junior Baby-Sitters Club members, Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey, in the Netflix series. Netflix

Netflix’s adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club is the latest iteration of Ann M. Martin’s iconic book franchise, which centers on Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as they lead their own baby-sitting service. Much like the beloved novels, the series tackles topical issues such as divorce, gender identity, health and family hardships.

As for introducing Jessi and Mallory into the series, executive producer Rachel Shukert explained the significance of giving these two characters their spotlight.

“I think it will look a lot the way that the books do because they come in later in the [story]. That's something that I always liked about Mallory and Jessi, is that the first relationship that you have, especially with people that are a little bit older than you are, where you can idolize them and hope they think that you're cool enough and there's always a little bit of a drive to survive, is an interesting thing to explore,” Shukert tells ET. “Especially for a character like Mallory, who is the oldest of eight kids. What is it like when she's suddenly the youngest?”

“I also think that Jessi is an interesting character because she's someone who is so focused on ballet -- the way that an athlete is. That's a different kind of character than we've seen often, somebody who really has the eye on the prize,” she says. “I think both of those characters are interesting to explore, especially with each other and just the way they fit into the larger picture of the club, which will be a big part of future seasons, should we be so lucky to get one.”

The Baby-Sitters Club drops Friday, July 3 on Netflix.

