New 'Killing Eve' Final Season Teaser Hints There Will Be No 'Happy Lives or Happy Endings'

Killing Eve is coming back for one last season. If the first real teaser trailer is any indication, fans are in for a dark journey.

The teaser for the acclaimed series' fourth and final season dropped on Tuesday, and begins with Sandra Oh's spy-hunting Eve Polastri standing back-to-back with Jodie Comer's murderous Villanelle on a bridge, as the pair seem conflicted and haunted by their complicated relationship.

The intensity of the moment is heightened by a ticking clock-like backing track and a rapid-fire montage of violent moments from throughout the show's previous three seasons.

Fiona Shaw's Carolyn Martens can be heard amping up the tension as she intones in voice-over, "Do you ever think what might have happened if we didn't do what we did?"

"People like us aren't made for happy lives or happy endings," Carolyn adds, as the screen smash-cuts to black.

Then, in a quiet moment of possible optimism, Eve approaches a disheveled Villanelle on a shoreside boardwalk while riding a mobility scooter, and asks, "Want a ride?" Although Villanelle riding off alone on the same scooter has something of an ominous feel.

Laura Neal (Sex Education) takes over as head writer and executive producer of the final season, following executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge (season 1), Emerald Fennell (season 2) and Suzanne Heathcote (season 3). Joining Oh, Comer and Shaw in the cast is Kim Bodnia.

The fourth and final season kicks off Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 pm. ET/PT on BBC America. Episodes will also premiere weekly on AMC beginning Monday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will stream a week early on its streaming service, AMC+, starting Sunday, Feb. 20.