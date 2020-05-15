New Music Friday: Katy Perry, Jonas Brothers, Karol G and More of the Hottest Songs and Albums of the Week

Happy New Music Friday!

It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and our ears have been blessed with some great offerings, including a highly-anticipated team-up from the Jonas Brothers and Karol G, a powerful new anthem from Katy Perry, and Charli XCX's new album, which was produced entirely as a collaborative effort with fans while in quarantine.

Plus the SCOOB! The Album soundtrack boasts some serious star power, including a Lennon Stella-Charlie Puth duet, a country-tinged collab from Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown and Ava Max, new tunes from Jack Harlow, Rico Nasty and more.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Daisies" - Katy Perry

Perry's first single post-pregnancy announcement is a tribute to believing in yourself. "They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down / Took those sticks and stones, showed them I could build a house," she croons on the chorus. "They tell me that I'm crazy, but I never let 'em change me, so they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies."

"This song has definitely taken on a new meaning in quarantine times," Perry told Apple Music's Zane Lowe of the new track." I think it's been a time to reflect and a time that we realize maybe we took a lot of things for granted and didn't have the gratitude about certain simple things. And hopefully, when we all get out of this, we will appreciate and be grateful for our freedom. And we will go after life like never before knowing that it can be taken all away.

Stream "Daisies" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"X" - Jonas Brothers feat. Karol G

The Jonas Brothers and Karol G dropped their highly anticipated collaboration, "X," on Friday, after weeks of teasing the tune. The sizzling jam, which marks the first time the artists have worked together, begins with a sultry guitar and Nick even breaking out a little Spanish, singing about a chance meeting "by the pool, yeah, singing bailando."

"Oh, oh, oh, kiss me like your ex is in the room / Don't you be afraid of something new," the JoBros croon on the chorus. "If you play it right you could be that someone who won't leave me lonely tonight."

Stream "X" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

How I'm Feeling Now - Charli XCX

The pop star's new album came together entirely as a quarantine collaborative effort, written and produced from home, with fan-sourced everything, from video clips to album art opinions. A truly impressive feat, it all came together to result in some serious bops.

Stream How I'm Feeling Now now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

SCOOB! The Album - Various Artists

It's a bummer that we can't go to the movies right now, but thankfully, there are still some new soundtracks to bring us great new songs! The track listing on the new Scooby Doo animated prequel boasts some serious star power, including a Lennon Stella-Charlie Puth duet, a country-tinged collab from Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown and Ava Max, new tunes from Jack Harlow, Rico Nasty and more. Plus, an updated Scooby Doo theme song from Best Coast!

Stream SCOOB! The Album now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Do It" - Chloe x Halle

The new track from Beyoncé protégés Chloe x Halle is the first single off their upcoming new album, Ungodly Hour, due out June 5, and marks a major creative step forward for the pair, following their 2018 debut, The Kids Are Alright.

"It's more grown; it's sexy, it's darker," the sisters told PopSugar of their new sound earlier this year, a shift that was hinted at in their Swae Lee collab "Catch Up," which dropped last month. "We're not little kids anymore."

Stream "Do It" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.