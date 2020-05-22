New Music Friday: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Sia and More of the Hottest Songs and Albums of the Week

Happy New Music Friday!

It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and our ears have been blessed with some great offerings, including a highly-anticipated team-up from Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, the first single off of the soundtrack from Sia's feature directorial debut, and a Weeknd remix featuring major It Girl of the moment, Doja Cat.

Plus, a whole new album of perfect pop B-sides from Carly Rae Jepsen and a swinging anthem from country crooner Cole Swindell, dedicated to the girl that makes you want to push in your barstool and give up the single life for good.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

The pop divas teamed up for the club-ready track, which is a testament to feeling your feelings in order to move forward. "If we’re gonna cry we’re gonna cry together, but we’re gonna dance while we do it," Gaga tweeted upon the song's release. "I’m crying on my porch that I use to not be able to leave, I was stuck. Now I dance on it and sing about how I got through it."

"I'd rather be dry, but at least I'm alive," the pair croon on the chorus. "I hear the thunder coming down on me / Rain on me."

Stream "Rain On Me" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Together" - Sia

Sia released the first single from the soundtrack of her upcoming feature directorial debut, Music, on Wednesday. The film, which the singer adapted from a short story with children's book author Dallas Clayton, is set to star Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and longtime Sia performer Maddie Ziegler, all of whom appear in the rainbow-tinted music video.

"Come now set the past on fire / Stand up raise your face to the sky, my love," Sia sings on the joyful track. "Together, we can take it higher / Oh, together, we can take it higher."

Stream "Together" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"In Your Eyes (Remix)" - The Weeknd feat. Doja Cat

The Weeknd wasted no time remixing the '80-influenced single off of his latest album, After Hours, which dropped in March. Recruiting Doja Cat for melodies and a driving rap verse over the synth-heavy track, the Canadian crooner made beautiful Muzak out of this buzzworthy collab.

Stream "In Your Eyes" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

Dedicated Side B - Carly Rae Jepsen

Queen of knowing what her fans want! Carly Rae Jepsen delivered once again with a full-album follow-up to 2019's Dedicated, and the 12-song B-side album is pitch-perfect from the bubbly ballad opener "This Love Isn't Crazy" all the way through the mellow and melodic "Now I Don't Hate California After All." There's even a new Bleachers collab!

Stream Dedicated Side B now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Single Saturday Night" - Cole Swindell

The country crooner released his latest single on Friday, a swinging anthem dedicated to meeting the right girl and going from party boy to family man, or as Swindell put it in his tweet, "the night that changes everything for the better."

"Who'd have thought, baby looking back, that that would be my last single Saturday night?" Swindell wonders on the rocking track.

Stream "Single Saturday Night" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.