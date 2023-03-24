New Music Friday March 24: Ed Sheeran, Rosalía, Luke Combs and More

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.

Ed Sheeran leads this week's releases with his new single, "Eyes Closed," a first taste of his upcoming album, Subtract, out May 5. Ellie Goulding, Luke Combs, Billy Porter and BTS' Jimin also join the group of releases with several new songs and albums between them.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!

"Eyes Closed" – Ed Sheeran

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"By the End of the Night" – Ellie Goulding

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Gettin' Old – Luke Combs

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Baby Was A Dancer" – Billy Porter

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

FACE – Jimin

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"SunKissing" – Hailee Steinfeld

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

RR – ROSALÍA & Rauw Alejandro

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

So Much (For) Stardust – Fall Out Boy

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Heart Attack (Rock Version)" – Demi Lovato

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Giddy Up! (Malibu Babie Remix)" – Shania Twain

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Diablo, Que Chimba" – Maluma & Anuel AA

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Trees We’ll Never See" – Amy Grant

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

29: Written In Stone (Live From Music City) – Carly Pearce

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Beatbox" – NCT Dream

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"1-800-Bad-Bxtch" – Saucy Santana

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Hey, Mickey!" remix – Baby Tate & Saweetie

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Dead To The World" – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Five Three" – Max Drazen

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"I'M THAT B***" – BIA feat Timbaland

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Put Up a Fight – LØREN

"Smoke" -- Victoria Monét feat Lucky Daye

"If I’m Gonna Die" – Nat & Alex Wolff

"Tighten It Up" – DRAMA

LA VIDA ES UNA – Myke Towers

"Spice Marley" – Spice

"45" -- dba James

"Soweto" – Victony with Don Toliver, Rema & Tempoe

Dark Corners and Alchemy – mehro