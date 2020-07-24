New Music Friday: Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, J.Cole & More of the Hottest Songs and Albums of the Week

Happy New Music Friday!

It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Taylor Swift dropped a surprise on fans, releasing her eighth studio album, Folklore, with less than a day's notice, lovebirds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani teamed up for another country duet and J Balvin recruited an all-star team for a bilingual end-of-summer banger.

Plus, Logic said farewell before stepping away from the music industry and J.Cole previewed his upcoming album with a pair of new singles.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Folklore - Taylor Swift

Swift dropped a surprise on fans on Thursday, announcing her eighth studio album, which comes less than a year after her last release, Lover, and features creative collaborations with Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, Jack Antonoff and The National's Aaron Dessner.

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise," she shared on social media. "Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️."

Stream Folklore now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Happy Anywhere" - Blake Shelton feat. Gwen Stefani

After the major success of their first collab, "Nobody But You," the lovebirds teamed up once again for a country-tinged duet and music video that features home videos and an intimate glimpse at their isolation life at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma.

"Real excited to share this one with y’all and honored I was able to talk @gwenstefani into doing another song with me!" Shelton wrote on social media, to which Stefani replied, "Yes please @blakeshelton so excited and grateful about this song! Thank u - can’t believe my luck."

Stream "Happy Anywhere" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"The Climb Back" and "Lion King on Ice" - J.Cole

After sharing a moving personal essay about life, fatherhood and his career in The Player's Tribune earlier this month, J.Cole started priming fans for his new album, The Fall Off, with a pair of new singles -- though he did admit on Instagram that he was "taking my time, still finishing" the album, which doesn't yet have a release date.

"Everything come back around full circle / Why do lies sound pleasant, but the truth hurtful?" Cole rhymes on "The Climb Back," echoing themes from his essay about finding his love for rap again. "Everybody gotta cry once in a while / But how long will it take 'fore you smile? / This is that come-back-to-life sh*t / My n*ggas pick me up and we gon' light the city up as if the sun had the night shift."

Stream "The Climb Back" and "Lion King on Ice" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"UN DÍA (ONE DAY)" - J Balvin feat. Dua Lipa, Bud Bunny, and Tainy

Balvin recruited a star-studded team for his new single, recruiting Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy for a new nostalgia-filled dance track, "Un Día (One Day)." The bilingual song is about longing and perfectly blends Lipa's pop-house sound with the Latin trio's acclaimed reggaeton.

"One day you'll love me again/one day you'll me for sure/One day you'll wake up feelin' how I've been feelin'/ Baby, you'll knock at my door," Lipa croons on the song. "One day you'll realize I'm more than your lover/I'm more than your lover, I'm your friend."

Stream "UN DÍA (ONE DAY)" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

No Pressure - Logic

Last week, the rapper officially announced his retirement, sharing that his sixth studio album would be his last. "It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father," said Logic, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall.

"I know the news of retirement may be bittersweet when understanding the motives behind it. But worry not dear listener. I will still be here for you," he shared in another Instagram post, alongside some photos of his infant son, affectionately known as "Little Bobby." "Without the stress of this industry we can communicate more. Interact more, and I’m so excited for that. I love you and thank you so so much for being here with me all these years. Now let’s all kick back, love life and enjoy each day having fun... No Pressure."

Stream No Pressure now on Spotify or Amazon Music.