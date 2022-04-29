New Music Releases April 29: Kehlani, Giveon, Miranda Lambert, Ava Max and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Kehlani returned with their third album, the chill and confident blue water road, country queen Miranda Lambert shared her eighth solo studio album, Palomino, and Sam Smith explored self worth on their new single, "Love Me More."
BTS' Suga produced and featured on a new PSY track, "That That," Justin Bieber teamed up with Don Toliver on "Honest," and Tokischa joined Marshmello on a new single, "ESTILAZO."
Plus, new music from Khalid, Ava Max, Arcade Fire, Giveon and more!
Read on to check out some of our recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
blue water road - Kehlani
"Love Me More" - Sam Smith
Palomino - Miranda Lambert
"Skyline" - Khalid
"Honest" - Justin Bieber feat. Don Toliver
"That That" - PSY feat. Suga
"Maybe You’re The Problem" - Ava Max
"Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)" - Arcade Fire
"Lie Again" - Giveon
"See you Soon" - beabadoobee
"Summertime" - Gavin DeGraw
"Kind of Girl" - MUNA
"Bubble Tea" - Ella Jay Basco
SHAPE OF LOVE - Monsta X
"Sleep Tight" - Holly Humberstone
"In The Stars" - Benson Boone
"ESTILAZO" - Marshmello & Tokischa
"JUMPSHOT!" - Dreamer Boy
"Right On Time" - Lindsay Ell
"prom" - Ethan Bortnick
where do we go from here - Kevin Chung
"Falling Awake" - HIGHST
RELATED CONTENT: