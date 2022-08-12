New Music Releases Aug. 12: Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Anitta, Maluma and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Megan Thee Stallion thrilled the Hotties with the release of her new album, Traumazine, with features from Latto, Rico Nasty, Jhene Aiko and more. Nicki Minaj made it a one-two punch for the rap queens with her highly anticipated new single "Super Freaky Girl." And Beyoncé gave fans a bonus following her RENAISSANCE release, collaborating with Ronald Isley on a reimagined Isley Brothers track, "Make Me Say It Again, Girl."

Anitta and Maluma teamed up for passionate duet on "El Que Espera," Ed Sheeran joined Paulo Londra for a bilingual release, "Noche de Novela," and JID recruited Kenny Mason for his new track "Dance Now."

Plus, new music from Rex Orange County, Cordae, Ari Lennox, NIKI, First Aid Kit, Broken Bells and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Traumazine - Megan Thee Stallion

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Make Me Say It Again, Girl" - Ronald Isley & Beyoncé

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"El Que Espera" - Anitta & Maluma

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Super Freaky Girl" - Nicki Minaj

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"THREAT" - Rex Orange County

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Beautiful Mind - Rod Wave

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dance Now" - JID feat. Kenny Mason

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Noche de Novela" - Paulo Londra feat. Ed Sheeran

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Unacceptable" / "So With That" - Cordae

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Hoodie" - Ari Lennox

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Smoke Slow" - Joshua Bassett

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Nicole - NIKI

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Better Love" - Little Big Town

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Seamless" - Babyface & Kehlani

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Seasick - AUGUST08

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Saturdays" - Broken Bells

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Out of My Head" - First Aid Kit

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Charlie" - Tones And I

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"The Look" - Ali Gatie feat. Kehlani

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Chaos in Bloom - Goo Goo Dolls

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

No Rules Sandy - Sylvan Esso

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

You Might Not Like Her - Maddie Zahm

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Hope That It Hurts" - Nicky Romero feat. Norma Jean Martine

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dear Alcohol" - Dax feat. Elle King

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"People Ain't Dancing" - Billen Ted feat. Kah-Lo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Hotel Kalifornia - Hollywood Undead

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Sci-Fi" - EDEN

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Dolls EP - Bella Poarch

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wild Girls" - Sorana

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Vibrating - Collective Soul

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Keep Her" - Jake Miller

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Superspreader" - Ber

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Unwanted - Pale Waves

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Never End Up Broke Pt. 2" - Symba feat. Pusha T

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Songs From Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Worth It" - Hailey Kilgore

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Boogie Woogie" - CRAVITY

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Gasoline" - Hayley Orrantia

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Girl in Mine" - Parmalee

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

teaching a robot to love (additional data) - Amelia Moore

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Hard Candy" - The Summer Set

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Better Off Alone" - Justice Carradine

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Forever Drunk" - Peach PRC

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Fast Car" - Have Mercy

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"NO!" - Poppy Ajudha

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Make a Little Room - Steve Moakler

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Habits" - Genevieve Stokes

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Normal To Feel" - YDE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Playing Chess" - Giolì & Assia

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Celine" - Quinn Christopherson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Beautiful Dangerous - Heart of Gold

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Something" - Lulu Simon

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Time Is A Healer" - Jessie Baylin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Do It" - Hallie

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Business of Breaking Up" - Casi Joy

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify