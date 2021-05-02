New Music Releases February 5: Cardi B, Dan + Shay, H.E.R. and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Cardi B returned with her first single since "WAP," Dan + Shay shared a heartwarming new song, and Steve Aoki recruited talent around the globe for a track on his recently launched Latin label.

Plus, H.E.R. shared her newly Golden Globe-nominated song, "Fight for You," from Judas and the Black Messiah, and Vic Mensa reunited with Chance the Rapper on a powerful new track.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Up" - Cardi B

Six months after the massive success of her Megan Thee Stallion collab, "WAP," Cardi is back with another single ahead of her upcoming sophomore album -- this time going solo on "Up," an uptempo anthem dripping with bravado and an elaborate, high-fashion music video.

"I could make the party hot / I could make your body rock," Cardi boasts on the track. "B***hes say they f**kin' with me / chances are they probably not."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Shelter" - Vic Mensa feat. Wyclef Jean & Chance the Rapper

It's been years since Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper teamed up on "Cocoa Butter Kisses" and "Tweakin," but the Chicago natives are stronger than ever together on their powerful new track, alongside Wyclef Jean. The track speaks to the current times -- racial injustice, police violence and the coronavirus pandemic -- with a hopeful refrain.

"I'll be your shelter / Emergency / Please count on me, yeah," Wyclef sings. "I'll be your superhero / When danger arrives / I'll be by your side."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Glad You Exist" - Dan + Shay

The country duo shared their uplifting new single on Friday, a heartfelt tribute to love and connection, which means a lot to them, especially amid the ongoing pandemic.

"It’s important, now more than ever, to tell the people we love that we love them," they shared on Instagram. "This song is a message to everyone in our lives: our fans, our friends, our families, to remind them how much they mean to us. our hope is that these words spread some much needed positivity + light."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Fight for You" - H.E.R.

H.E.R. is having a pretty epic week. Not only is she performing "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LV, she also became a Golden Globe nominee, earning a Best Original Song nod for her moving track from the Black Panther biopic Judas and the Black Messiah.

"His revolution inspired my revolution," the singer shared on Instagram, a tribute to the film which stars Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Black Panther Party chapter in Chicago, and Lakeith Stanfield as William O'Neal, an FBI informant who infiltrates the Party ahead of Hampton's assassination in 1969.

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"MAMBO" - Steve Aoki & Willy William feat. Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta & Play-N-Skillz

For his latest offering from his recently launched Latin label, Dim Mak En Fuego, Aoki sampled jazz legend Cab Calloway and recruited talent from around the globe, bringing together French-Mauritian DJ/producer Willy William, reggae superstar Sean Paul, Dominican rapper El Alfa, Texan producing duo Play-N-Skillz, and Italian rapper Sfera Ebbasta for a dance-ready new track.

"'MAMBO' was definitely a fun one to make, as always, Latin is the most colorful playground for me to play in!" the DJ said of the bubbly new track. "Linking up with Willy William, Sean Paul, El Alfa, Play-N-Skillz, and Sfera Ebbasta really gave the song a global feel. At a time when so much is happening, a vibrant song like this is perfect for the fans to show we are all in it together."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify