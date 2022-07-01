New Music Releases July 1: Cardi B, J-Hope, Maya Hawke, City Girls and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Cardi B returned with a new track, teaming up with Kanye West and Lil Durk to drop her song-of-the-summer contender, appropriately titled "Hot Sh*t." J-Hope thrilled the BTS Army with his latest solo single, "MORE." And Phoebe Bridgers contributed the latest song to the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, covering The Carpenters' "Goodbye to Love" for the new animated film.

Usher joined the City Girls on their latest, "Good Love," Charli XCX and Tiësto paired up for the danceworthy new single "Hot In It," and Calvin Harris featured 21 Savage on his new drop, "New Money."

Plus, new music from jxdn, Luke Bryan, Maya Hawke, Steve Lacy and more.

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Hot Sh*t" - Cardi B feat. Ye & Lil Durk

"MORE" - j-hope

"Good Love" - City Girls feat. Usher

"Goodbye to Love" - Phoebe Bridgers

"Country On" - Luke Bryan

"Thérèse" - Maya Hawke

28 (Songs for Cooper) - jxdn

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"Hot In It" - Charli XCX & Tiesto

"New Money" - Calvin Harris feat. 21 Savage

"American Spirit" - Brian Kelley

"Nivel de Perreo" - J Balvin & Ryan Castro

"Catch Me In the Air" - Rina Sawayama

"Kids Are Born Stars" - Lauv

"Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today" - YUNGBLUD

"home" - Christina Perri

"Honey" - Big Time Rush

"We're Not in Orbit Yet" - Broken Bells

"Make Me Wanna" - Emotional Oranges

"All Summer" - Little Big Town

"Hayya Hayya (Better Together)" - Trinidad Cardona, Davido & Aisha

"Hard Out Here" - RAYE

"Jungle" - Fred again..

"Keep Moving Forward" - The Driver Era feat. Nikka Costa

"Easy" - Nicky Romero & NIIKO X SWAE

"Fish in the Sea" - Dustin Lynch

"Jealousy" - Pale Waves

"I've Never Been to LA" - Oscar Lang & Wallice

The Machine, Vol. 3 - Strick

"blame" - payton

"HUES" - Dreamer Boy

"Touch" - Golden Features feat. Rromarin

Best I Can - Savannah Conley

"Supaman" - Jake Banfield

"Rainbow" - Bayside

"Raise One Up" - Cort Carpenter

"Thanks" - Quinn Christopherson

"Pool Party" - Abby Sage

"Lesbionic" - Gia Woods

"So Iconic" - Gigi Rowe feat. ClayBaby

"The Man I Want to Be" - Connor Garvey

