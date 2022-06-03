New Music Releases June 3: Post Malone, 070 Shake, Maggie Rogers, Prince

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Post Malone returned to the new music charts with his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, a follow-up to his acclaimed 2019 album, Hollywood's Bleeding. Prince's estate released a remixed and digitally enhanced edition of Prince and the Revolution: Live, which features performances from the iconic singer's Purple Rain tour stop in Syracuse, New York, from March 1985. And Bo Burnham shared a new album of bonus tracks from his Emmy and GRAMMY Award-winning 2020 musical-comedy special, Inside.
Rising country star Brooke Eden released "Left You For Me," the debut track from her upcoming EP, Choosing You, and also announced a new partnership with the RIAA called "Music Matters," aimed at demonstrating "how music can enable our authentic voice, give us purpose, connect us to each other and give us strength and courage to navigate life’s challenges."
A multi-event initiative that will see Eden appearing at schools, medical centers and recording studios throughout the year, "Music Matters with RIAA" is a deeply personal cause for the singer, who publicly came out last January and hopes to use the program to further embrace the LGBTQ+ community, as well as her own self-acceptance.
"This effort is an opportunity to help others find confidence and their better selves," Eden said of the initiative, which officially kicks off on June 23. "I’ve been going through so much healing myself, learning and unlearning, how to be a better human and I hope that comes out in the music and my writing, which is truly my therapy."
Also in New Music Friday this week, check out new tracks and albums from 070 Shake, Betty Who, Vance Joy, Maggie Rogers and more!
Read on to listen to some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Twelve Carat Toothache - Post Malone
Prince and The Revolution: Live (2022 Remaster) - Prince
THE INSIDE OUTTAKES - Bo Burnham
You Can't Kill Me - 070 Shake
"I Love It (I Don’t Care 2022 Re-Edit)" - Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX
"Want Want" - Maggie Rogers
"Loco Por Perrearte (Remix)" - De La Ghetto & Rauw Alejandro
"Cake" - Remi Wolf
"Only You" - Angelica Ross
"Spitting Off the Edge of the World" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius
Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition) - Chris Young
"NO MIENTEN (Tiësto Remix) - Becky G & Tiësto
"Cosmic Colors" - Ash Gordon feat. Trixie Mattel
"How Do You Love Somebody" - Why Don't We
"Every Side of You" - Vance Joy
"Left You For Me" - Brooke Eden
"Will of The People" - Muse
"Blow Out My Candle" - Betty Who
Love Talking - Eli Young Band
"Don’t Tempt Me" - Sophia Scott
"Tattoos" - Reneé Rapp
"blur" - Johnny Orlando
"Bathroom Light" - Mt. Joy
"Illusion" - aespa
"Drag Me Out (Billen Ted Remix)" - Kah-Lo
"Modern Warfare" - EDEN
"The Floor Is Lava!!" - LØLØ
"sun keeps on shining" - almost monday
"Everything Has Your Memory" - Wade Bowen
It Starts With Love - The Suffers
"Tu2Ru" - Chesca x Nio Garcia
"i feel everything" - Amelia Moore
"Why We Broke Up" - Peytan Porter
"Something or Somebody" - Twinnie
"End of the Day" - Erika Sirola
"Better Than I Deserve" - The Local Honeys
"nothing (in my head)" - Pinkshift
"Looking Right Into the Sun" - Hello Mary
"Scared to Lose" - glimmers
"Underwater" - Nights In Stereo
He Rode On - Michael Shaw
"if we lived on the moon" - vivi rincon
"Relationship Anxiety" - Pollyanna
"More Than Life" - Mitch Bradford
Moments - Dear Spring
"Miss You" - Kleo
