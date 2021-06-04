New Music Releases June 4: Billie Eilish, John Mayer, Roddy Ricch and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Billie Eilish released "Lost Cause" off her upcoming sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, John Mayer previewed his upcoming Sob Rock album with a retro-tinged new track, "Last Train Home," featuring Maren Morris, and Cynthia Erivo announced her debut album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1, with a stunning single, "The Good."
Lil Baby and Lil Durk dropped their anticipated team-up, The Voice of the Heroes,Bad Bunny sang in Japanese on new single "Yonaguni," Anthony Ramos previewed his upcoming album with a dance-ready track, "Échale," and Hayley Kiyoko kicked off Pride Month with a sweet new single, "Chance."
Plus, new music from BROCKHAMPTON, blackbear, MONSTA X and more!
Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Lost Cause" - Billie Eilish
The Voice of the Heroes - Lil Baby & Lil Durk
"Last Train Home" - John Mayer
"JEREMIAH - RMX" - BROCKHAMPTON
"Yonaguni" - Bad Bunny
"Late at Night" - Roddy Ricch
"Échale" - Anthony Ramos
"Chance" - Hayley Kiyoko
"The Good" - Cynthia Erivo
"u love u" - Blackbear feat. Tate McRae
One of a Kind - MONSTA X
in defense of my own happiness - Joy Oladokun
"I Should Quit" - JESSIA
"Be Ready" - Juan Pablo di Pace
t.i.a.p.f.y.h. - Left at London
