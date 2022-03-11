New Music Releases March 11: Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Maren Morris, Mandy Moore and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa joined forces to drop the sultry "Sweetest Pie." Mandy Moore shared the title track off of her upcoming return album, In Real Life. And Maren Morris and Florence and the Machine both released their next new singles off of upcoming albums.
Miranda Lambert shared "Strange," the first single off her upcoming album, Palomino, Rex Orange County and Tyler the Creator reunited on "Open a Window," and the multi-talented Leslie Grace dropped her latest, "Un Buen Día."
Plus, new music from Luis Fonsi, Alanis Morissette, The Chainsmokers, Orville Peck, Oh Wonder and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Sweetest Pie" - Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
"Open a Window" - Rex Orange County feat. Tyler the Creator
"In Real Life" - Mandy Moore
"Wheelie" - Latto feat. 21 Savage
"My Love" - Florence and the Machine
"Petty Too" - Lil Durk feat. Future
"Nervous" - Maren Morris
"Dolce" - Luis Fonsi
"Olive Branch" - Alanis Morissette
"iPad" - The Chainsmokers
"Strange" - Miranda Lambert
"Un Buen Dia" - Leslie Grace
The Joy of Music - Ben Rector
Bronco: Chapters 1& 2 - Orville Peck
"Magnificent" - Oh Wonder
"Wild Child" - The Black Keys
"Ziki Ziki" - Static & Ben El feat. Snoop Dogg & Lil Baby
"Bones" - Imagine Dragons
"Down Home" - Jimmie Allen
"The Funeral" - YUNGBLUD
ALPHA - Shenseea
"How We Do It" - Sean Paul feat. Pia Mia
"Write You A Song" - Hanson
"Blessed Mode" - Kel Mitchell
"Before U" - Marshmello
"idk god" - corook
"Baby" - Aitch feat. Ashanti
So Happy It Hurts - Bryan Adams
MOOD SWINGS - Scotty Sire
"Stand True" - The Americans
10 Year Plan - The Shires
"Bird of Prey" - Emily James
Still Point in a Turning World - Young Rising Sons
"Still Got It" - Pierre Alexander
Y1 - Yuna
"Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)" - James Reid feat. Jay B & ØZI
The Optimystic - Drake White
"Runnin' Downhill" - Tyler Dial
"Two of a Kind" - Seratones
"Carolina Blue" - Chris Bandi
"My Love" - Steelo feat. Buddy & Arin Ray
"Gonna Be a Problem" - Everette
"Do It Like This (English Version)" - P1Harmony
"House to Build a Home" - Matt Koziol
"mood ring" - Kira Kosarin
"Lights Out" - Liz Lamere
Gershwin Country - Michael Feinstein
"March On" - Amy Jack
