New Princess Diana Documentary Questions If Her Death Was an Accident

Princess Diana and the tragic circumstances of her untimely death are being rehashed in a new docuseries, The Diana Investigations, on Discovery+ this month. The four-part series, available to stream on Aug. 18, interviews the French and British key players who investigated the car crash that killed Diana in 1997 -- and the events surrounding it -- providing new insight and never-before-heard details.

In an ominous trailer released on Friday, the impact of press coverage and the internet, in its infancy at the time, are highlighted as investigators reference conspiracy theories and questions of whether Diana's death was truly accidental.

"This is about lies," one investigator tells the camera, holding a newspaper in his hand. "It's not the truth. This isn't the truth."

Another says, "So many coincidences. So many odd things that just don't add up."

Meanwhile, HBO will also release a new documentary highlighting Princess Diana's life in the spotlight this month. The Princess, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, will air Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will stream on HBO Max.