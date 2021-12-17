New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Fit, Healthy and Organized

It's almost time to say Happy New Year (seriously, where did the time go?). With Christmas and New Year's Day right around the corner, you may be thinking about new year resolutions to start off 2022 fresh with a new goal or two.

After making the champagne toast in a sparkly party dress and the clock strikes midnight, the new year, new you mentality kicks in. Whatever your resolution is for the upcoming year -- whether that's working out more, staying organized or sticking to a skincare routine -- ET has created the ultimate shopping guide to help you stay productive and active and the items to help you chill when you need to.

Our new year favorites include a variety of products (many of them being on sale so you can save post-holidays) such as high-tech, at-home facial devices, moisturizers for dry winter skin, celebrity-approved beauty staples, exercise equipment, fitness trackers and mattress deals.

Shop our top picks of beauty, fitness, wellness, self-care and personal growth essentials to try in 2022.

How to Elevate Your Skincare Routine

Whether your skincare concern is wrinkles or hydration, these are the next-level skincare products to start using.

The Best Cleansers for All Skin Types and Every Budget

Cleansing is arguably the most important step in a skincare routine. Shop our top picks.

The Best Face Oils You Can Buy Right Now

Shop the best face oils on the market from Sunday Riley, Biossance, Glossier and more.

The Best Face Masks to Add to Your Beauty Regimen

Sheet masks, wash-off masks and lip masks.

Dry Winter Skin? Here Are the Best Moisturizers for Cold Weather

Shop moisturizers (at various price ranges) to replenish your dry, cracked winter skin.

The Best Foundations for Dry Skin

Foundations that won't make your skin look dry and patchy.

How to Prevent Maskne, According to Dr. Pimple Popper

TV dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee tells ET her tips on how to prevent acne that results from wearing face masks for a long period of time. Plus, shop our favorite pimple-fighting products.

Jennifer Lopez's Go-To Skincare and Beauty Products

Achieve that J.Lo glow in 2022.

Halle Berry's Skincare Routine Is the Ultimate At-Home Facial

Get her step-by-step routine and shop her skincare staples.

Meghan Markle-Approved Makeup, Skincare and Hair Products

Everything you need to channel her voluminous hair and glowing skin.

Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35

Nice on the skin and the wallet.

Luxury Beauty Products Available on Walmart

La Mer, Peter Thomas Roth, Urban Decay and more.

The Best Skincare Products to Transition Your Routine from Winter to Spring

It's never too early to get ready for the next season.

The Best Leggings for Working Out, Yoga and Lounging

Because you can never have too many pairs.

Work Out at Home With Gym-Quality Equipment

You don't need to leave the house to work out with these exercise equipments.

Our Editor Tried the MYX Exercise Bike

Read ET's review on the at-home exercise bike.

The Best Running Shoes for Women

These sneakers will keep up with every stride.

The Best Walking Shoes for Women

Comfortable sneakers made for walking.

Top-Rated Self-Care Products That Are Less Than $100

Bath bombs, body scrubs, fleece robes and more self-care essentials.

Must-Have Items to Help With the Winter Blues

Feeling down because of the cold, sunless weather? These products will help brighten your day.

The Best Meal Delivery Kits

Delicious and convenient meals delivered right to your door.

The Best Items for a Good Night's Sleep

Our top picks are sure to help you have a relaxing slumber.

The 20 Best Mattresses to Shop Now

Upgrade your current mattress for a new one that's even more comfortable.

The Best Winter Boots

Treat yourself to a new pair of cute winter boots.

The Best Clothing Subscription Box for You

Elevate your 2022 wardrobe with a clothing subscription box suited for your personal style.

The Best Books to Help you Conquer Your New Year's Resolutions

This is the year for personal growth.

Pantry Organization: Ideas and Tips to Keep Food Storage Tidy

No more rummaging!