New 'Yellowstone' Prequel Series '1932' Greenlit at Paramount Plus

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe is getting bigger.

Paramount+ has formally greenlit 1932, a new Yellowstone prequel series following the success of 1883, it was announced Tuesday during ViacomCBS' Investor Day. Additionally, the streaming service has plans for "more" 1883, but came short of announcing a formal season 2 pickup.

1932, according to the official synopsis, will follow "a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression."

“The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at ViacomCBS Streaming, in a statement. “Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.”

“While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real time, to drive record growth for both streaming and linear properties, proving the power of ViacomCBS’ differentiated model,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone, and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe.”

“Taylor Sheridan has put roots down for the Dutton Family tree that stand strong and tall, with many branches that continue to engage record-breaking audiences,” said executive producer David C. Glasser. “It is awe-inspiring to work with Taylor, ViacomCBS and the entire team on this universe.”

From Sheridan, 1883 is the prequel to Yellowstone, and stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hebert.

The drama, which Paramount+ touts as its most-watched title worldwide, follows the Duttons as they embark on a journey through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. The series is a stark retelling of Western expansion and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land: Montana.

The season 1 finale of 1883 drops Sunday, Feb. 27 on Paramount+.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS, which will soon become Paramount.

