People are finding big ways to show their thanks to healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. In New York City, Bryant Park transformed its massive lawn by mowing it into the shape of a heart.

Bird's-eye view photos of the transformation, which was completed by Baker and Sons and Moe's Lawn Care, show multiple, giant hearts expertly mowed into the grass.

"Thank you healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers," the park wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to everyone staying home, social distancing, and checking in on their neighbors. NY ❤️ U"

In a statement to Time Out, Bryant Park Corporation wrote that its news look was "a tribute to the perseverance of New Yorkers."

"Bryant Park, the city’s town square, created a large heart in its newly seeded 1.1-acre lawn overnight," the statement continued. "The park recently completed the annual transition from ice skating rink to a lush green field. The lawn is expected to open as usual to the public in early May and will be in compliance with any social distancing regulations in effect."

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

It's not just New York City that's saying thanks via massive displays. In Fort Myers, Florida, police officers arranged their cruisers in the shape of a heart as a show of support for the "heroes of our hometown hospital."

"We appreciate each of the hard working medical professionals and wanted to simply say 'Thank You,'" the department wrote on Instagram. "It was a pretty amazing and personal turnout and we couldn't be more proud to work side by side with you, Lee Health [Hospital]."

Meanwhile, in Denver, Colorado, artist Austin Zucchini-Fowler has been painting murals throughout the city that feature healthcare workers with wings.

Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images

Additionally, in Kansas City, Missouri, a crop artist named Stan Herd created a bouquet of flowers out of corn stalks, according to local station KCTV. The half-acre display also includes the words "thank you," the outlet notes.

"They just get up every day and go put their selves on the line. I mean, it’s heroic to me," he told the outlet of frontline workers. "There’s not a lot that I can do out here. I’m an artist and I do art fields and so I decided to create something for them."

