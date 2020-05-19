Newlyweds' Videos Go Viral After Their Honeymoon Gets Extended Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Newlyweds Michelle and John Senyard had no idea that the coronavirus pandemic would affect their future plans so soon.

After the two tied the knot in San Francisco, California, on March 6, they traveled to Thailand and Sri Lanka for what they thought would be just a few weeks of vacationing. But days after arriving to Sri Lanka, the country started going into lockdown (complete with road restrictions and curfew), and they've been stuck there ever since.

Though they never anticipated an extended honeymoon quite like this, Michelle and John have been making the best of the situation, and documenting their experience via social media. Their travel pics and videos have since gone viral, particularly a 10-second TikTok clip of John swinging from a tree that has surpassed over 4.7 million views.

"When your flight has been cancelled three times now and your honeymoon turns into living in Sri Lanka for 2 months," they captioned it.

In another video, Melissa and John explained that their vacation "is over now," but they've been working remotely. They also only brought two carry-on bags, but are doing their best to "make it work."

"No, we haven't been living in a resort. We've been hopping around surf hostels," they further explained. "Sri Lanka is an amazing country. And we stay goofy because... it hasn't always been easy, but we have each other. Even though we drive each other crazy sometimes!"

See more highlights from Michelle and John's "self-isolation dates" below:

For more feel-good stories like this one, head to ET's Good News section.