NFL Star J.J. Watt and Wife Kealia Ohai Expecting Their First Child

Congrats are in order for NFL star J.J. Watt and his pro soccer wife, Kealia Ohai. They're expecting their first baby!

Watt and Ohai each took to their Instagram on Thursday and shared a photo slideshow of the happy couple posing together, all smiles. In the first photo, Watt has his arm around Ohai, who is cradling her baby bump in a brown dress. In another photo, Ohai is sitting on his lap while he places his hand on her belly.

In the caption, Watt shared his excitement, writing, "could not be more excited." Ohai's caption included the due date (October 2022) and a white heart emoji.

The announcement comes just over two years after Watt and Ohai tied the knot in the Bahamas back in February 2020. The gorgeous tropical wedding came about nine months after he proposed to Ohai. They had been dating for several years before he popped the question, and were first introduced by Watt's former Houston Texans teammate, Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai's older sister, Megan.

Ohai is a 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup champion and a star forward for the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club Chicago Red Stars. Watt played with the Houston Texans for the first nine seasons of his career before signing as a free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in March 2021.