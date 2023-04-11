Nick Cannon Jokes Newly Single Taylor Swift Could Be the Mother of His Next Child: 'I'm All In'

Nick Cannon wants to meet Taylor Swift at midnight.

The 42-year-old entertainer joked that he would "absolutely" love to have a baby with the newly-single Swift in an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Monday. Cannon is shooting his shot here for baby no. 13, which just so happens to be Swift's legendary lucky number.

Cannon is already a father to 12 children by six different mothers.

In his appearance with Howard Stern and co-host Robin Quivers, Cannon was asked whether he's done having kids.

"Every time I answer this question – I can never answer it correctly because I don’t know," the Masked Singerhost admitted with a laugh.

"I'm happy currently with the [children] that I got," he continued, noting that any future baby mommas would "have to be amazing."

That's when Stern jumped in to ask about who Cannon's top pick would be -- to which he appropriately replied with a laugh, "I'm not doin' this. I can see the headlines."

It was Stern who suggested Swift, asking if she was "amazing" enough.

"Absolutely! I'm in, let's go!" Cannon replied. "I'm all in."

ET broke the news over the weekend that Swift and her longtime love, Joe Alwyn, had split after six years together.

Praising her as an "amazing songwriter," Cannon said he admires Swift's ability to be "so vulnerable and open with all her music."

But where he really thinks they could bond is over the shared experience of dating as a celebrity.

"Me and Taylor's numbers are very similar when we're talking about being in these streets," Cannon mused. "I think she would relate to me very well based off of like, 'Yo, you've dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I. We would probably really understand each other."

When Quivers noted that Swift is now single, Cannon was quick to quip, "You know I know that! My Spidey-senses is tingling."

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey. He also shares Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is set to begin hosting a new radio show, The Daily Cannon, beginning Monday, April 24 at 9 a.m. ET on Amazon AMP.

The Howard Stern Show airs live Mondays through Wednesdays at 7 a.m. ET on SiriusXM channel Howard 100.