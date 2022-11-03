Nick Cannon Kisses Pregnant Alyssa Scott's Bare Baby Bump in Nude Photos

Nick Cannon got his rub a dub, dub with Alyssa Scott in the tub for a glorious photo shoot featuring her growing baby bump.

Scott took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a series of photos featuring her and Cannon nude in a classic bathtub. In one of the photos, she's standing over him while nude and covering her breasts with her two hands. Her only accessories appear to be earrings, a bracelet and hair clip.

Cannon is seen sitting in the bathtub looking up at her while touching her belly and leg. Scott captioned that post, "This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍."

In a separate post, the black-and-white photo shows Scott on her knees with a white towel around her head. She's also nude and covering her breasts while Cannon plants a kiss on her baby bump while gently cradling it too. Scott captioned that post, "One thing about Nick, he’s going to show up for the photo shoot! 😍."

A third post shows the immaculate artwork done by a friend who painted the picture that shows Scott standing over Cannon. In that caption, Scott thanked her friend "for recreating and recapturing this very special moment. This will forever be my favorite piece of artwork 🤟🏽."

The pictures come a week after Scott took to Instagram to announce she's expecting a baby. In that post, Scott shows off her baby bump while holding her daughter, Zeela, who matched her mom in blue.

"With you by my side…," Scott captioned the photo. ET learned at the time that Cannon is the father of the baby.

Scott and Cannon are expecting another baby nearly a year after the death of their son, Zen. In December 2021, Cannon announced on his since-canceled eponymous daytime talk show that 5-month-old Zen died of brain cancer and a subsequent tumor. Zen was Cannon's seventh child.

Cannon and Scott's baby news comes on the heels of Cannon welcoming his 10th child -- his third with Brittany Bell -- in September. The proud dad is also expecting another baby with Abby De La Rosa.

For a complete guide to all of Cannon's kids, see below.