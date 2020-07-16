Nick Cannon Says He's Taking a Break From Radio Show Following Anti-Semitic Remarks

Nick Cannon announced on Thursday that he'll be taking "some time away" from his Los-Angeles based radio show, Nick Cannon Mornings, on Meruelo Media’s KPWR-FM Power 106. The break comes amid backlash from anti-Semitic comments he made during an episode of his Cannon's Class podcast last month.

"Morning radio family. I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education," tweeted Cannon, who's hosted the show since June 2019. "I continue to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who have reached out to me to help enlighten me."

"Their input and friendship will help me as I further commit myself to more profound learning and towards strengthening the bond between the Black and Jewish cultures every day going forward," he added.

Skyview Networks, the syndicator for the national version of the show, said in a statement to ET that "Nick Cannon has begun a period of self-reflection to address the pain he caused."

"While we recognize his apology, this time is needed to establish an action plan towards real change and advocacy," the statement continued. "During this period, production of the Nick Cannon Radio show will pause. Skyview Networks values all communities and faiths and we expect all programs and personalities we syndicate to adhere to these principles."

Cannon also took to social media one day prior, addressing the backlash he's received and slamming ViacomCBS for choosing to fire him.

"I am deeply saddened in a moment so close to reconciliation that the powers that be, misused an important moment for us to all grow closer together and learn more about one another. Instead the moment was stolen and high jacked to make an example of an outspoken Black man," he wrote. "I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group, or corporation."

"I must apologize to my Jewish Brothers and Sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will make it right," he added. "I have dedicated my daily efforts to continuing conversations to bring the Jewish Community and the African American community closer together, embracing our differences and sharing our commonalities."

Cannon also claimed in his post that he reached out to Sumner Redstone, the Chair of ViacomCBS, to "have a conversation of reconciliation" and apologize. ViacomCBS tells ET in a statement, however, that this is "absolutely untrue."

"ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast Cannon’s Class on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories," a ViacomCBS spokesperson told ET in another statement. "While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him. We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds."

