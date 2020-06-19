Nick Cordero's Wife Holds His Hand in ICU as She Shares Inspirational Message

Amanda Kloots is not giving up hope and remaining positive when it comes to her husband Nick Cordero's battle with the coronavirus.

On Friday, Kloots was able to visit Cordero in the Intensive Care Unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where the 41-year-old Broadway star has been fighting for his life since his health struggles began in March. Kloots Instagrammed a picture of her holding his hand, along with the lyrics to Andy Grammer's "Don't Give Up on Me."

"I will fight / I will fight for you / I always do until my heart / Is black and blue," the lyrics read in part. "And I will stay / I will stay with you / We'll make it to the other side / Like lovers do."

"#Day79," she added, noting the amount of time Cordero has been hospitalized.

On her Instagram Stories, Kloots shared some positive news, noting that Cordero's blood pressure has gone down after she previously asked for prayers. She also shared a sweet throwback video of Cordero holding their 1-year-old son, Elvis, while dancing to jazz music.

"Elvis’s first 'Musical Mornings' was exactly one year ago today," she explained. "It was jazz and dancing with Daddy 😭 If you don’t know, I do a musical mornings with Elvis everyday on my stories. I started it because I wanted him to know the importance of music, all genres! I want him to understand how music can change your mood, lift your spirit and inspire you!"

The good news is a welcome change from her update on Thursday, when she said that Cordero had lost 65 pounds since he's been in the ICU. In April, doctors had to amputate his right leg.

"What's so heartbreaking is that he's so weak that he still can't move and his muscles are definitely atrophying," Kloots told her Instagram followers. "It is really hard because what Nick has lost is his muscle. You can't really gain your muscle back until you can move. So they have him on some high protein, high calorie food, but he's got to move."

She later shared that her husband hasn't been able to talk because of his ventilator and because he's too weak to move. However, he's been communicating with eye gestures.

"He can answer yes or no questions with his eyes," Kloots shared. "He is awake and he's in there."

