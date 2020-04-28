Nick Cordero's Wife Says New Coronavirus Setbacks 'Came Out of Nowhere' as He Struggles to Recover

Nick Cordero is still struggling to recover from the coronavirus.

The Broadway actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, provided another health update via Instagram Stories early Tuesday, one day after revealing that doctors were unable to remove Cordero off the ventilator as planned.

"We had kind of a bit of a rough day yesterday. Nick ended up getting an infection in his lungs that went into his blood, so he went into a little bit of septic shock," Kloots explained. "So they went in and completely cleaned out his lungs, which was great, and they gave him some blood pressure medication to help with his blood pressure come back up."

"This kind of came out of nowhere, after two days of really great progress, but he's back to feeling better. He's resting and the antibiotics hopefully are kicking in," she continued. "He'll be on these antibiotics for seven days, I hear, and we kind of just wait and see. He's throwing us for some loops, that's for sure, but I'm happy that he is feeling good now, and stable and the fever's under control."

ET reported last week that Cordero -- who is in a medically induced coma and had to have his right leg amputated due to ongoing blood-clotting complications -- underwent another procedure on Friday to get a temporary pacemaker after having an irregular heart rate.

"So we just got a call from the doctors about Nick and it looks like he had some irregular heart beating last night that scared them enough to want to do a temporary pacemaker in Nick's heart," Kloots said at the time. "His heart is functioning well but he's had these dips in his heart rate for a little while now, and this one last night apparently was enough to require them to do this procedure."

About an hour later, Kloots shared that she had gotten a call from the doctors, who told her that the "procedure went well" and that her husband was "back in his room."

"He's doing OK after the pacemaker [was] put in," she said. "Everything's good. Right at 3 o'clock we got the call. So good one."

For more on Cordero's health journey, watch the video below.