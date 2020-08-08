Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Introduce Their New Dog Panda -- See the Family Pic

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's family just got bigger! The couple took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the latest addition to their pack, Panda, an adorable Husky-Australian Shepherd mix.

"Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!! ❤️😍❤️🐼❤️🐶 ," Chopra wrote alongside the pic, adding that her pup Diana "wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out...so...we made it work! 😂 😉."

Jonas shared the same photos, adding, "Welcome to the family Panda! Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue and we’re already in love ❤️."

Panda joins Diana and German Shepherd Gino. The couple posted photos and videos of their new puppy on their other dogs' Instagrams.

"these kids... looks like I’ve got my work cut out for me. #ElderSisterDuties," Diana's latest post reads.

"Boundaries bro... boundaries," reads the caption on Gino's post.

ET spoke with Chopra on Friday, where she shared that she could not be more grateful for her health, family and friends amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have to say, I feel very blessed to be in such a good spot compared to so many people in the world," Chopra told ET over the phone. "We're healthy, friends and family are healthy, and I've had time to really be creative. So I have to say this has been a blessing."

She also expressed the importance of giving back, no matter how big or small.

"What's important right now is to do something, and anyone can do something," she advised. "The point is, the world is breaking, everywhere in the world. So even if you do a little bit, it goes really far."

Jonas, on his end, teamed up with his brothers to virtually surprise fans at pediatric hospitals across the country this week. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest Foundation Executive Director & COO, Meredith Seacrest, the Jonas Brothers answered a series of questions from patients.

