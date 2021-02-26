Nick Jonas Gets Unsolicited Career Advice in Funny New 'Saturday Night Live' Promos -- Watch!

Despite his universal acclaim, SNL castmembers Bowen Yang and Ego Nwodim seem to think his upcoming episode might be his actual big break.

The pair join Jonas for a couple of promos NBC released on Thursday, and they try to psych Jonas up, despite the fact that he doesn't really seem to need it.

"Kid, this is your big night!" Yang exclaims, as Nwodim adds, "If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere!"

The pair pile on, with Yang adding that this episode will be his "big shot," and Nwodim warns, "Don't blow it!"

"Um, I think I've, like, already kind of made it," Jonas replies. "Because I'm a very successful music artist."

"Exactly! That's a great attitude," Nwodim says supportively.

"Fake it till you make it," Yang adds, patting the flustered Jonas on the back. "He's goin' places."

The second promo sees Yang and Nwodim surprised and confused that Jonas is hosting and serving as the musical guest.

"We thought we were the musical guest," Nwodim says.

When asked why they would think that, Yang replies, "Because our new single just dropped, 'You Idiot!'"

"Woah, don't call me an idiot," a confused Jonas shoots back.

"No, the single is called, 'You Idiot!'" Nwodim explains, as Yang laughs at the "classic Vaudeville mix-em-up."

However, as the two break into song belting out their Broadway-style tune, Jonas has enough and simply walks off stage.

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Check out the video below for a look at last week's hilarious episode, hosted by Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page with musical guest Bad Bunny.