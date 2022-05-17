Nick Jonas Gushes Over Daughter Malti: 'She's a Gift'

Nick Jonas is a sucker for his baby girl! On Monday, the 29-year-old musician gave an update on life with his and wife Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti -- now that she is home from the NICU.

"Life is beautiful,” the “This Is Heaven" singer shared during an appearance on the Today show. “She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed that she’s back home.”

Malti, who was born in January, is part of the ever-expanding Jonas family, which includes Kevin and Danielle Jonas’ daughters, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s 1-year-old daughter, Willa. Joe and Sophie are also expecting baby No. 2.

“Jonas family keeps growing, a lot of girls,” the Dancing With Myself host said. “No boys. My parents are thrilled. Grandparents of now four beautiful granddaughters.”

On Mother’s Day, Nick shared the first image of Malti, along with the news that she spent over 100 days in the NICU following her birth.

"On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” Nick wrote next to the first public photo of his baby girl.

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you," he added. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day.”

The “Jealous” singer continued, “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

Shortly after the announcement, a source told ET about how the new parents are doing after their “roller coaster” few months.

"The best part is the family is in the comfort of their own home and can start making new memories with their daughter, outside of the hospital," the source said. "This situation has made the couple stronger than ever and having their daughter makes them feel complete."