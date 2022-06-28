Nick Nemeroff, Canadian Comedian, Dies at 32

Nick Nemeroff has died. The Canadian comedian was 32.

News of Nemeroff's death was confirmed in a statement from his family on his Instagram page. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother, Nick Nemeroff," the post read, alongside a photo of him doing standup. "Nick’s dedication to standup comedy was formidable, and produced amazing results."

"He drew acclaim in Canada and the US, becoming both a ‘comic’s comic’ and a hit with crowds who were enamored by his unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy," the statement continued. "If Nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans. And he deserved to, because comedy was, in many ways, his life."

The comedian's family described him as "endlessly sweet, supportive of others" and "humble about his many skills and achievements."

"Nick lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered," the statement concluded. "RIP Nick. We love you."

Fellow comedians -- including Saturday Night Live's Sarah Squirm and Chloe Fineman -- flooded the post with condolences. "Funniest sweetest guy ever," Squirm wrote, while Fineman called him "one of the greats."

"The kindest soul and a truly brilliant and hilarious mind. ❤️ he will be greatly missed," comic DeAnne Smith wrote.

Nemeroff was also fondly remembered in a post from his talent agency, Grand Wave Entertainment. "We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Nick Nemeroff," a Twitter post read, noting that he was part of the agency since its inception. "We have been so proud to watch Nick grow in to one of Canada’s most popular and respected comedians."

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Nick Nemeroff. pic.twitter.com/PdpVzWACNB — Grand Wave Ent. (@GrandWaveEnt) June 27, 2022

Over the course of his career, Nemeroff was nominated for a Juno Award for Comedy Album of the Year for his 2020 album, The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life, performed countless shows as a standup comic, and appeared on Conan before the age of 30.

In June 2021, Nemeroff reflected on his Conan appearance, writing, "Goodbye to Conan on TBS & thank u for a cool ass memory…Excited to see what the future has in store for us 🧡 (swipe to see my fav Conan clip of all time)."

No services have been announced for Nemeroff, but his obituary asks those mourning to donate to the Planned Parenthood chapter of their choice in lieu of flowers.