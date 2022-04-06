Nicola Peltz: Who Is Brooklyn Beckham's Bride-to-Be?

Nicola Peltz is ready to be a Beckham. As the 27-year-old actress' wedding to Brooklyn Beckham nears, ET is breaking down everything you need to know about the bride-to-be.

While the groom's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, are well-known, fans may be surprised to learn that Nicola was born to a self-made billionaire.

One of eight kids, Nicola didn't always want to be an actress, but rather had more sporty pursuits in mind. Since then, though, she's written and directed her first flick, and starred in popular shows and films. She's also dated other A-listers, including two musicians and a model.

All her success in entertainment, however, doesn't negate her nerves over one aspect of her big day, but it'll all be worth it in the end when she's officially married to her best friend.

Keep reading to learn more about Nicola.

Her father is a self-made billionaire

Nicola was born in Westchester County, New York, to Nelson Peltz and his wife, Claudia Heffner Peltz. Nelson is a founder of investment firm Trian Fund Management, and a non-executive chairman of Wendy's, Sysco and The Madison Square Garden Company.

In 2022, Nelson ranked No. 1,729 on Forbes' global billionaires list, with a net worth of $1.7 billion. Given Nicola's family's wealth, Daily Mail reports that she and Brooklyn have signed a prenup ahead of their nuptials.

She didn't always want to be an actress

Nicola has seven siblings, one sister and six brothers. During her childhood in New York, Nicola had dreams of becoming a hockey player when she grew up. Her older brother, Brad Peltz, did just that, as he was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in 2009.

"I grew up playing ice hockey, a total tomboy, and that’s what I thought I was going to do -- be an ice-hockey player," she told Interview Magazine in 2014.

That all changed when she took an acting class at school.

"When I was 12, I got a manager, but my mom was against it. It took a lot of convincing," Nicola told the outlet. "But when I got a job at Manhattan Theatre Club, I think she saw how passionate I was about it and that I worked really hard -- and now she’s super supportive."

She appeared in music videos for Miley Cyrus and Zayn Malik

Nicola got her start as an actress in 2006, when she appeared alongside Matthew Broderick and Kristin Davis in Deck the Halls. Two years later, she starred in Miley Cyrus' music video for "7 Things."

She went on to appear in flicks such as The Last Airbender and Transformers: Age of Extinction, before landing the role of Bradley Martin on Bates Motel.

After Nicola's time on Bates Motel came to an end, she appeared in Zayn Malik's music video for "It's You."

Nicola, who appeared in Netflix's Holidate in 2020, is next set to star in the title role in the upcoming film, Lola James, which she wrote and directed, and will play the late Dorothy Stratten on the TV series Immigrant.

Brooklyn Beckham isn't the first celeb she's dated

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Before Brooklyn and Nicola got together, the actress was linked to Justin Bieber. In 2016, the pair stepped out for a dinner date, before enjoying a game of miniature golf for their next outing.

The year after things ended with Justin, Nicola made things Instagram official with Anwar Hadid. Following Nicola and Anwar's split, the actress dated LANY frontman Paul Klein. The pair called it quits in 2019.

Nicola and Brooklyn went Instagram official with their relationship in January 2020. Just months later, Brooklyn popped the question in Bedford, New York.

The pair hasn't been shy about their love for each other since, with each of them getting meaningful tattoos for their partner. Brooklyn inked Nicola's late grandmother's name on his arm, while Nicola tattooed her fiancé's name on her back.

She's 'terrified' for this part of her wedding

Nicola and Brooklyn are set to tie the knot at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in April. A source told ET that the pair is "so excited to get married and to celebrate their special day."

"Nicola and Brooklyn have been planning and prepping together," the source said. "They are very in love and can't wait to take this next step in their relationship. Their friends and family are really happy for them."

Earlier this year, the couple told Vogue some of their pre-wedding plans, with Nicola revealing, "The Friday night Brooklyn's gonna stay with my dad, my brothers, and then his dad and his brothers, and have like a boy slumber party. And then I'm gonna stay with the girls. So from the Friday night dinner we're not gonna see each other until we get married in the afternoon. We've been panicking about it. This one night apart."

As for the wedding itself, the couple told the outlet that they're having a Jewish ceremony. "I'm excited," Brooklyn said. "I'm wearing a Yarmulke."

When it comes to the bride's attire, Nicola told CR Fashion Book that she'll be donning a Valentino gown for her nuptials. She additionally confirmed that the fashion house is creating more than one dress for her big day.

"We’ve been to Rome twice, watching everyone in the atelier, they’re just so talented. The first time I went to Rome, I brought my mom and my brother Brad, who’s actually my man of honor, and then Leslie Fremar who’s one of my best friends in the whole world," she said. "It is really a beautiful thing to be a part of, and it’s very exciting... The creative process has been fun, like finding the perfect fit and fabric."

After the pair officially ties the knot, Nicola is nervous to share her first dance with her groom. "I can't dance," she told British Vogue, while Brooklyn boasted, "I'm great at dancing."

At the end of the day, Nicola is beyond excited to marry Brooklyn. "He’s my best friend in the whole world," she gushed to CR Fashion Book. "I feel like our relationship is like a never ending playdate."