Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Go Full Hollywood Glam for 2022 Oscars

Nicole Kidman arrived at Sunday’s 94 annual Academy Awards ready to win! The actress, who is nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, stunned as she hit the carpet with husband Keith Urban.

Kidman, 54, dazzled in a stunning Giorgio Armani Privé light blue silk faille strapless bustier gown. Channeling Old Hollywood glam, the actress added a striking butterfly-inspired diamond necklace. Kidman kept her classic blonde locks pulled back and looked picture perfect as a classic Hollywood move star.

Urban, meanwhile, kept things flawlessly traditional in a beautifully tailored tuxedo that would have looked perfect on the red carpet during the iconic run of I Love Lucy in the 1950s.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The Nine Perfect Strangers star’s return to the red carpet comes weeks after ET confirmed that she sustained a torn hamstring on the set of her upcoming Amazon series, Expats in L.A. As a result, Kidman had to miss the annual Oscar nominees' luncheon, as she recovered at her home in Nashville.

Kidman’s nomination in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category marks the fifth in her career. Javier Bardem, who played opposite the actress as her husband, Desi Arnaz, is nominated in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category.

After the nominations were announced in February, Kidman’s off-screen husband, Urban, celebrated his wife's accomplishment. “CONGRATS on your OSCAR nomination today babygirl! SO proud of you & all that you poured into this dual role,” the 54-year-old singer tweeted. "Lucille AND Lucy. We REALLY lived through it with you on this one, & you gave it EVERYTHING. Here’s me FaceTiming you on set back in April 2021. Loving you always.”

Along with the sweet message, Urban shared a picture from a call with his wife while she was in full costume.

In December, ET spoke with Kidman, who opened up about playing the late comedic icon and how it was the hardest role of her career.

"I think that demystifying [her], that's where I was lucky that [director] Aaron Sorkin felt so confident in what he'd written, and what he was doing was the story he wanted to tell," Kidman expressed. "That's the great thing about being an actor, is you actually are in the hands of the director. We're not the person controlling or steering it, so if he wants it, that was what he wants. That was what he stated from the very beginning, 'I want you to humanize her. Make them real.'"

For more coverage of the 2022 Oscars, keeping checking back with ETonline.