Nicole Thea, Pregnant YouTube Star, Dead at 24

Fans are mourning the death of Nicole Thea. The YouTuber's family revealed on Sunday that she had died one day prior. Nicole was pregnant, and her son, which she planned to name Reign, tragically died as well.

"To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning," read a post on Nicole's Instagram. Nicole's family did not reveal her cause of death.

"As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened," the post continued. "Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx."

Nicole had pre-scheduled YouTube videos to upload to her channel, and her boyfriend, Global Boga, had given her family his blessing to allow the videos to be published. The London-based internet star's most recent video went live on Sunday, showcasing a maternity shoot she did with her friends.

Nicole's boyfriend expressed his excitement about becoming a dad in an Instagram post on Friday.

"If you believe children are BIG BLESSINGS from God drop some ‘Rrrrrrr’ I Can’t wait to be taking my son to the parks & Playground 😂💙 #rippopsmoke," he wrote.

Fans paid tribute to Nicole and expressed their condolences to her family on social media. "May God guide & help the family and friends of Nicole Thea especially Boga cause the way that man loved her was mad. This really puts into Perspective that we can’t take life for granted," one user wrote.

May God guide & help the family and friends of Nicole Thea especially Boga cause the way that man loved her was mad. This really puts into Perspective that we can’t take life for granted😪. — -Gwalla Gurl II🥤 (@Mslavishh) July 12, 2020

"You didn’t even need to know Nicole personally to see how excited her and Boga were to be parents. You could just tell they were soul mates. Such sad news man," another tweeted. "RIP Nicole Thea and baby Reign 🙏🏾."

See more reactions below.

We lost a Queen and a child with a potential great future.



There is a man whose metal and emotional state is going to need help. Please pray for him and help if and where you can.



R.I.P Nicole Thea & Reign ❤️ — King Craft 🇯🇲 (@iKhristenCraft) July 12, 2020

Boga really just lost the love of his life and unborn child in one go.... I can’t imagine the pain he must be feeling. God I pray for helping and comfort 🥺🥺🥺. Rest in peace Nicole Thea and baby reign 💔🕊 — 4’11 babe 💘 (@princesspxrciie) July 12, 2020

May God comfort her partner & her family & grant them with all the strength & peace.

May Nicole Thea & beautiful baby Reign rest in wonderful peace, heaven has gained 2 beautiful angels 🤍🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/EcRKmftivd — sorry, Sir. (@ChiomaMyah) July 12, 2020

Rest in heavenly peace Nicole Thea 🙏🏽 💡 pic.twitter.com/WeTikqqwnd — Baby💫 (@itz_karenx) July 12, 2020

See more on stars we've recently lost in the video below.