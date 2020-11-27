Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Are So In Love While Celebrating First Thanksgiving as a Married Couple

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts' first Thanksgiving as a married couple will make you smile.

The couple tied the knot in August, and on Thursday, Nash shared Betts' sweet holiday gesture on Instagram. In a video, the 50-year-old actress asks her wife, "Where you going on Thanksgiving? What are you about to go do?"

Betts replies, "I'm about to go get my wife some flowers," to which Nash shoots back, "Oh really? She thankful for you."

Betts smoothly winks and replies, "I'm thankful for her."

Their adorable exchange continued in another video, which shows Betts coming home with so many bouquets of flowers, she can barely carry them.

A surprised Nash asks her, "What, did you buy out the whole place? Thank you," to which Betts replies, "All for you, baby."

Meanwhile, Betts, a singer-songwriter, kept it simple on her own Instagram, writing, "Woke up happy as sh**."

"Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 God Bless and Have a great Day 👽❤️," she also wrote.

In October, the couple appeared on Good Morning America and talked about their wedding, which came to a surprise to some given that Nash had previously been married twice, both to men, and just finalized her divorce from Jay Tucker in March.

"I was asked, 'Is this your official coming out?' and I was like, 'Coming out from where?' I wasn't anywhere to come out of," Nash shared. "I never lived a sexually repressed life. I just love who I love when I love them."

Nash said the marriage has "nothing to do with gender."

"It has everything to do with being an amazing person and she is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life," she noted.

