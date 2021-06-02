Niecy Nash Gets Emotional Celebrating First Pride Month With Wife Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash is crying tears of joy.

The actress got emotional celebrating her first Pride Month with her wife, Jessica Betts. Posting a TikTok video of her hugging Betts, Nash says, "Wishing the greatest love of my life a happy Pride Month."

"These are definitely tears of joy," she adds, while Betts jokingly tells her to "stop crying."

On June 1, Nash also posted a photo of the two from their wedding day, adding, "Happy #pridemonth we feel the love and we are sending it right back! ❤️💍😍🎉🌈 #ILoveItHere."

The couple tied the knot last fall in a ceremony.

On Wednesday, she also posted a photo of herself, captioning the shot, "Stepping into my first #pridemonth like...❤️🧡💛💚💙 I'm accepting invitations, gifts, & welcome packets! I'm nominating @kingofbingo @mrrpmurphy @lavernecox as my honorary Pride Fairy Godparents to show me the ropes! And @jessicabettsmusic to be my guide 🌈🥰🌈 #iLoveItHere."

Nash and Betts had been friends for years, but didn't become romantically involved with each other until the comedian went through a divorce with her second husband, Jay Tucker.

"I think this is the first time in my life I've ever been in a relationship and felt fully seen," Nash told ET last month. "We fell in love here and we spent a lot of time together during quarantine. So we've had many dates all around the house."

"We were really, really good friends and I loved her as a person," Nash explained. "There was no doubt about that she loved me too, but I never thought about a relationship with her, or any woman, as a matter of fact. And then after I was divorced, I don't know what happened. I looked at her one day and my eyes crossed and I said, 'Who are you? Can you sit and stay a while?'"

