Niecy Nash Reveals the Sweet Wedding Present She Got From Oprah Winfrey

Niecy Nash's small wedding to wife Jessica Betts may have come as a surprise to many, but there were a few of the actress' famous friends who were clued in before most. Among them was media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who proved she knows how to give a good wedding gift.

Speaking with Andy Cohen on Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live, Nash fielded a question from a viewer who asked which of her celeb friends were the first to find out about her romance with Betts, and who supported their relationship.

"Well, all of my friends had a supportive reaction," Nash explained. "Because they want, more than anything, for me to be happy."

However, there were three famous friend specifically that Nash pinpointed as the three she trusted the information with the most: "Sherri Shepherd, Ava DuVernay, and the Big O, Oprah Winfrey!"

Cohen -- and fellow WWHL guest Leslie Jordan -- were suitably impressed by this reveal, and the host asked if she got a wedding gift from Winfrey.

"Did I? Of course I did!" Nash said with a laugh. I got one of her favorite things! Which is this beautiful cashmere blanket.

"But it's, like, jumbo," she added. "So we wrap up in it in the movie room all the time!"

Nash surprised many when she revealed in August 2020 that she'd tied the knot with Betts, after previously being married to two men, and having finalized her divorce from second husband Jay Tucker earlier in the year.

The couple has just marked seven months of marriage, but as Nash noted while recently speaking with ET, she might have to do some planning to make sure their first anniversary is as special as their proposal -- which happened last July while "skinny dipping in the hot tub," -- which she recently revealed on Red Table Talk.

"Oh man, we gotta go find a hot tub somewhere!" Nash joked to ET. "Maybe a hot tub in Italy, a hot tub in Dubai, I don't know. We will figure something out though, because to celebrate our love, we are going to go hard."

Check out the video below to hear more from Nash about her happy marriage.