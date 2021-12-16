Niecy Nash Shares What She's Learned From Her First Year of Marriage to Jessica Betts (Exclusive)

It's been a good year to be Niecy Nash. A little over a year since the Claws actress married her wife, Jessica Betts, she chatted with ET's Kevin Frazier about the lessons she's learned during the couple's first year of marriage. The actress also shared details on the exciting projects she's involved in, including the upcoming Reno 911! reunion that has fans foaming at the mouth.

"I've learned how many people are obsessed with where you lay your head," Nash revealed, referencing the passionate reaction to her wedding news last summer. "I learned that people really want you to have a label because they wanna be able to compartmentalize you and the struggle is weird because I'm like, 'I just got here. I don't know what I am yet!' There are so many letters [in the LGBTQIA+], I'm like, 'Give me one second! I just got here.'"

But the pressure from fans isn't putting a damper on the 51-year-old's romance with Betts. The two still have that newlywed glow and frequently gush about one another on their social media accounts.

Calling the musician "the best thing that has ever happened to me," Nash said their connection is "palpable" and "it's just what it is."

"It's the greatest love of my life so far. This is it," she shared. "I have not experienced love like this and I would say, for me, the best part about it is being truly seen. I can't imagine being any place with anyone other than JB. I don't see it."

Her marriage isn't the only thing making Nash smile these days. The actress is also gearing up for the premiere of Reno 911! The Hunt for Qanon on Dec. 23 and Claws returning for its final season on Dec. 26.

"You know, I welcome every opportunity to put on my baby hair and my booty and get back in my uniform," the actress joked about her iconic Reno character, Deputy Raineesha Williams. "It's always a good time and I will tell you, I feel like I am the reason a lot of our comebacks have happened because I constantly email the group and say, 'Let's put the band back together.' So, I couldn't have been happier!"

The cult Comedy Central series about the men and women of a local Nevada sheriff’s department who have sworn to serve and protect the public from the wild antics of the town’s colorfully comical criminals will return for an original special on Paramount+. The special follows the hapless law-enforcement team as they try to track down the elusive leader of the pro-Trump conspiracy movement.

The special reunites the original cast, including Nash, Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts.

Nash shared that getting back to her comedy roots was a relieving break from her streak of dramas. "I started doing a lot of dramas and people forgot that I'm funny! But when you do a lot of dramas back to back it can wear on you because we wear our characters," she said. "So it is so much light for me to go back in this place with people who I know are gonna make me laugh until tears come out. I love it."

As for Claws' finale, the actress said that everything must come to an end, but she hopes this final season leaves fans satiated because there is nothing else for the series down the pipeline.

"This is the time where Desna leads in a way where we have not seen her," she teased. "She steps up and tells this crew, 'This is how it's going to go and this is what we're gonna do.' But she almost, you know, gets too close to the sun. You can get all the things but if the cost is too great, you gotta face yourself."

She explained that fans will see how Desna's need for power, money and control play out this season now that she has to begin again.

"She’s more of a gangster than we’ve ever seen her," the actress promised.

Reno 911! The Hunt for Qanon premieres on Paramount+ on Dec. 23 and Claws returns to TNT for its final season on Dec. 26.