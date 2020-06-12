Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Share Sneak Peek of First Family Christmas Card Shoot With Son Matteo

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev and baby Matteo are feeling the holiday spirit. The Total Bellas star and the Dancing With the Stars pro dancer shared a sneak peek of their first family Christmas card photoshoot.

The stunning couple got all dolled up and headed to a Napa winery to take holiday pics with their 4-month-old son. In the posts, Nikki wears an elegant red gown, while her fiancé dons all black. Their baby boy is adorable in plaid overalls and a black long-sleeve shirt.

"Christmas card shoot 🎅🏻🎄Loved Teo’s hair blowing in the wind lol," the new mom captioned one clip.

She also posted a photo of herself and her little man, writing, "For Dada."

Artem also shared another clip of his beautiful family. "First family Christmas card 👨‍👩‍👦❤️," he wrote, adding, "My whole world," to another video of Nikki and Matteo.

The couple relocated to Napa, California, after Artem won the latest season of DWTS. They followed in Nikki's twin sister Bella's footsteps, who moved to the wine country earlier this year.

Last week, Nikki revealed during the Tamron Hall Show that she and Artem plan on going to couples therapy in order to "be amazing parents" for Matteo.

"I was so supportive and pushing him out the door to go do Dancing [With the Stars] and then I realized once he left, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I do? Like, I need him.’ And so it was really hard," Nikki confessed, of being away from Artem for a few months. "We’re going to start [therapy] after the season and it’s mainly just to be amazing parents and knowing how to balance parent life out and also our own relationship."

"Because Artem and I don’t ever want to have a struggle," she continued. "You know, we plan on being married."

