Nikki Glaser to Host MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

The inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted has a host in Nikki Glaser. The comedian will host the upcoming awards show on May 17, it was announced on Friday.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony will highlight and celebrate the best in reality television, including RuPaul’s Drag Race, 90 Day Fiancé, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Selling Sunset and more.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that Leslie Jones will host the main ceremony, on May 16. Jones is currently nominated for her first MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Comedic Performance for her role in Coming 2 America. The comedian joins the ranks of previous MTV Movie & TV Awards hosts, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart and Adam DeVine.

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from the Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Winners of the scripted categories will be announced then, while the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will air on Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

