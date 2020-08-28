Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Last Days to Get 33% Off UGG Boots

Get a great deal on UGG boots at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before it ends on Sunday! The UGG Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot is currently 33% off, priced just under $120 (regularly $179.95). The popular boot is a staple for cold weather, featuring toggle closure, genuine shearling and a moisture-wicking wool-rich blend lining that keeps the feet warm during winter. Plus, the cozy, comfy style has a hidden wedge to give height and a fashionable look. The chic and practical boot is available in chestnut, black and charcoal shades.

We suggest you hurry and add to cart as items are selling out quickly at the department store's biggest sale event. Products are expected to fly off the shelves more than ever as this year's sale approaches its last day.

Normally held in July, Nordstrom's annual sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. The Anniversary Sale ends this weekend on Aug. 30. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.