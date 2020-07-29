Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Save $35 Tie-Dye Superga Sneakers

There's never been a better time to slip into a stylish pair of new sneaks -- the Superga tie-dyed Fancotw Slip-On Platform Sneaker is marked down by nearly 40% to kick off the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

These trendy tie-dye shoes are available in light blue and light pink; both have a platform sole for extreme daylong comfort. Pair these sneakers with cutoffs and midi dresses now, come fall, they'll perfectly complement any getup with jeans or leggings. Regularly $89, their price during the Nordstrom event is only $53.90.

FYI: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from Aug. 19 to 31, and Nordstrom cardmembers can shop the deals starting on Aug. 13. Normally held in July, the sale will begin a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The higher your Nordy Club status, the earlier you can shop; if you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. Here are the key dates:

July 24: Right now, everyone can preview all sale items online. Save your favorite picks to your Wish List so you can check out faster when you have access to shop the sale. This online preview experience is replacing the traditional preview print catalog. (While you're there, check out the current luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.)

Also, if you're as into the tie-dye trend as much as we are, Superga has an easy DIY tutorial over on their Instagram on how to upgrade a pair of basic white kicks.

Below, see the super-cute Superga tie-dye sneakers at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.