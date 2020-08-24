Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals on Designer Clothing and Accessories

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicked off with early access to store credit card holders!
For a limited time only, bargain hunters can grab discounts on brands like Tom Ford, Kate Spade, Burberry, Adidas, Prada, Ferragamo, Nike, Stella McCartney, Hanky Panky, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Quay Australia, Adidas, Le Mer, Tumi, Barefoot Dreams, Superga, Sunday Riley, Steve Madden, and more.
The annual mega sale features major markdowns on designer clothing and accessories, active wear, women’s and men’s apparel, underwear, beauty products, hair tools, luggage, fine jewelry , home decor, kitchenware, deals under $25, and new items are being added daily!
Usually, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale begins in July, but it was pushed back due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The shopping extravaganza opened on Aug. 19 to the general public, but Nordstrom cardholders got first dibs on tons of sale items. If you're not a cardmember, you can click here to apply for a Nordstrom credit card to unlock Early Access shopping. If you want to check out even faster, make sure to add your favorite finds to your Nordstrom wish list.
The big sale is open from Aug. 19 until Aug. 30, so be sure to take advantage of the discounts before the prices go back up on Aug. 31.
