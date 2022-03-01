Norman Reedus Suffers Concussion on 'Walking Dead' Set

Norman Reedus is recovering after suffering an injury on the set of The Walking Dead. In a statement to Deadline, the actor’s rep confirmed the news.

“Norman suffered a concussion on set,” spokesperson Jeffrey Chassen said. “He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern.”

No other details about his injury have been revealed at this time. Reedus’ injury not only cost him time on set but resulted in him pulling out of his appearance on the Fandemic Tour. “Due to unforeseen circumstances Nick Carter had to postpone due to scheduling conflicts, and Norman Reedus had to postpone due to an injury,” a statement on the event’s official Instagram account read.



“We are sending all of our thoughts and positive energy to Norman Reedus. Everyone in our amazing community knows how much he loves his fans, and he wants you to know how terrible he feels about the situation. However, we all want him to do what is best for his health. Let's send him all of our well-wishes and hope for a speedy recovery,” the statement concluded. The site also announced that fans who were attending the event would be sent instructions about refund options.

AMC



Reedus, who has been the star of the AMC zombie series since 2010, was in the process of filming the final episodes of the series. Once the show ends, Reedus will reprise his role as Daryl Dixon for an upcoming spinoff series. Joining the actor will be Melissa McBride, who plays Carol Peletier, and the series will be run by the current showrunner, Angela Kang.

In a previous statement, McBride and Reedus shared their hopes for the tentatively titled Daryl and Carol series.

“Of course, I’ve always enjoyed working so closely with Norman throughout these many seasons. In playing Carol, and as a viewer of the show, I’ve also long been intrigued with Daryl and Carol, and by what so early on between them, even then, felt somehow bound,” McBride said.

"Their shared history is long, and each’s own personal fight to survive, even longer -- the more obvious aspect of what has kept them close and loyal. But there is also a rather mysterious aspect to their fondness for one another that I enjoy, and their playfulness when the world permits. I’m very curious! Angela has a way of shaking things up in great and unexpected ways. She’s like a kid playing with the dimmer switch! I’m very excited!” she added.

Reedus said in the same statement, “I feel incredibly honored to be a part of The Walking Dead. This show changed my life and career and everyone involved has truly been a family for me over the last decade. I’m thankful for AMC’s love and support and know there’s so much more story to tell and so much more to bring the best fans in the world.

"Daryl’s relationship with Carol has always been my favorite relationship on the show (sorry Rick),” Reedus added. “I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can’t wait to see where their ride goes from here.”