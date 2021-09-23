Normani, Ricky Martin and More Performances From Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Vol. 3'

We couldn't take our eyes off Normani as she performed "Wild Side" in a square red room. The singer stunned in a light green snakeskin print catsuit as she made moves and sang alongside a group of shirtless dancers. Normani has appeared in all three volumes of the Savage X Fenty Show.

Martin brought an energetic performance on a massive stage platform outdoors. The pop star performed "Qué Rico Fuera" as a slew of lingerie-clad models surrounded the singer. Martin rocked a long, flowing satin robe, tank top, leather shorts and boots.

BIA wowed in a neon green matching set, featuring a lace bra, gloves, garter skirt and boots. The rapper performed her viral hit, "Whole Lotta Money." Daddy Yankee performed "Métele Al Perro" against the backdrop of the city lights in a sequined jumpsuit.

Hip-hop legend Nas performed his iconic song, "Hate Me Now," in a leather jacket and pant ensemble.

Sullivan crooned "On It" in a sultry performance on a spiral staircase. The singer looked gorgeous in a cropped jacket, lace bra and underwear. Novah hit high notes as she opened the show with a live band and a jaw-dropping performance by the dancers. Novah sizzled in a dark green cut-out lace outfit topped off with a cape.

The third installment of Rihanna's fashion show takes place at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel, set in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, which provided major inspiration for the 33-year-old artist, who serves as creative director and executive producer for the show. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 showcases the latest collection by Rihanna's lingerie line, which will be available to shop on the Savage X Fenty website on Friday.

Vol. 3 features appearances by Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Lola Leon, Precious Lee, Troye Sivan and Vanessa Hudgens, who model the new Savage X Fenty looks.

