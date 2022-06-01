'Obi-Wan Kenobi': James Earl Jones Reprises His Voice Role as Darth Vader

In episode three of the Disney+ limited series, the Sith Lord made his formidable debut as he closed in on his former Jedi Master (Ewan McGregor) on the planet Mapuzo, where Obi-Wan and a young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) had taken refuge after fleeing Daiyu.

Although the episode featured Christensen’s long-awaited return in full costume, after Anakin Skywalker’s downfall was completed at the end of the 2005 film, Revenge of the Sith, fans were surprised to hear Jones once again assume the voice of the dark side.

“Absolute goosebumps!” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another posted, “We are so blessed that James Earl Jones is still healthy and well enough to come back for that iconic voice.”

“You should have killed me when you had the chance.” VADER IS BACK! THE Darth Vader!!! Hayden Christensen & James Earl Jones!! Absolute goosebumps! This will be a day long remembered! #Vader #ObiWan #Kenobi #DarthVader #ObiWanKenobi pic.twitter.com/LhCYvVIR2A — Ryan Marthaller (Taylor’s Version) (@ryan_marthaller) June 1, 2022

Goodness... We are so blessed that James Earl Jones is still healthy and well enough to come back for that iconic voice. 🖤🔥#ObiWanKenobi pic.twitter.com/iEytOgoS1V — Reika Shirai 🏳️‍🌈🦋👹💮 Callous Nightmare (@kabukibutterfly) June 1, 2022

Jones first voiced the antagonist in 1977’s A New Hope, before returning to play him again in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back and 1983’s Return of the Jedi. Since then, the 91-year-old actor has returned for multiple Star Wars projects, including an uncredited cameo in Revenge of the Sith as well as Rogue One and the final installment in the film series, The Rise of Skywalker.

Jones wasn’t the only surprise voice in episode three. Former Scrubs star Zach Braff officially entered the Star Wars universe as an alien named Freck, who encounters Leia after she and Obi-Wan land on Mapuzo.

tbh the biggest plot twist is that Zach Braff voiced Freck, not Seth Rogen #Kenobi — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) June 1, 2022

New episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi debut weekly on Wednesdays until June 22.