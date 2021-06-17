Offset Reveals Cardi B's Father's Day Plans and How She Gets Along With His Other 3 Children

Offset is looking forward to family time this Father's Day. On Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 29-year-old rapper tells guest host Stephen "tWitch" Boss what his wife, Cardi B, usually does to celebrate the holiday. The couple shares a 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, while Offset is also dad to Jordan, 11, Kalea, 6, and Kody, 6.

"She usually surprises me with an expensive gift, man. That's how it usually goes," Offset says. "She always just give me love... My other kids who ain't hers... [she] gives them love the same way. It's a beautiful thing."

While he's looking forward to the potential for an expensive gift, Offset says he simply wants "to be at home more than anything, just enjoying the kids... running around [and saying,] 'Daddy! Daddy! Daddy! Daddy! Daddy!'"

"Being able to see them all at once just running around, it's beautiful. Just with the family [having] family time," he says, before describing what his day-to-day life is like with four little ones.

"It's wild, man. It's non-stop. 'Daddy! Daddy! Daddy! I want to do this! If he's doing something, I want to do it! He ain't pass the controller! He's playing the game too long! He won't give me my iPad! He's watching the iPad too long!'" he says. "But they love each other so much."

Throughout his kids' childhood, Offset has been working hard to teach them important life lessons.

"I want them to understand that they got to work hard. Life is not easy... I want them to respect the moral of life, respect other people, and not act so spoiled... I have real life conversations with them," he says. "Sometimes they ask, 'I want this, this, that'... I don't say yes to everything. Mostly because I didn't have it."

"I see a lot of people say, 'I didn't have it coming up, so I give them whatever they want.' I don't do that because how I got to the position I'm in right now is by not having access to everything," Offset continues. "... I tell 'em [to] save money... I'm trying to teach them that early 'cause even though we're blessed to be able to give them what they need, they've still got to understand the real-life situations in the world."