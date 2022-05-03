Offset Shares Sweet Photos of Him Holding His and Cardi B's Son Wave

Offset is giving fans more looks at his adorable baby boy! On Tuesday, the rapper took to his Instagram page to share two photos of him holding Wave, his 7-month-old son with Cardi B.

"BIG WAVE 🌊," the Migos member captioned the post, which showed him cradling Wave to his chest. The baby isn't as iced out as his father, who sports several chains with a pink and white v-neck sweater, but he is irresistibly cute in a light blue Mickey Mouse onesie and matching cap.

Cardi and Offset welcomed the baby boy in September. Although the "Up" rapper gave fans a tiny peek at the couple's second child back in March, it wasn't until April that they finally revealed his face and full name.

On April 14, Cardi shared two photos showing her son sitting in a comfy rocker and dressed to the nines in a baby blue puffer jacket, a matching beanie and white kicks. The baby shined in more ways than one, thanks to an iced-out chain with a pendant that appears to show a smiling blue shark riding a diamond-encrusted wave.

Offset revealed the baby's full name -- which is Wave Set Cephus -- in an accompanying photo post, showing Wave seemingly getting a bath with his aforementioned chain. The baby boy also appears to have one of his ears pierced.

Cardi made her grand return to the Met Gala on Monday, marking the first time the rapper has attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit since 2019.

The "WAP" emcee arrived in a stunning Versace look that had her covered head-to-toe in shimmering gold. The elaborate ensemble featured golden embellishments across the entire gown, as well as interwoven lengths of gold chains that made up her necklace and adorned her arms.

Cardi's striking look took the Gilded Age theme up several notches, and made her look, quite literally, like a gilded goddess.

See more of her Met Gala look in the video ahead.